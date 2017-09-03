× Muslim youth organization helps victims hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON — With many communities in dismay due to last week’s hurricane, acts of kindness and service have been the highlight of everyone’s experience surrounding Harvey.

While some of us have lost something, someone or everything, the city’s light can’t be dimmed, thanks to pictures of rescues, donations and inspirational stories that have given many of us hope and perseverance.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, the young men’s organization of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA, has helped serve local victims since Hurricane Harvey first made landfall last week. Hundreds of members have been through the city to actively help with relief and recovery efforts.

As most of the nation takes off work for Labor Day tomorrow, these young men will continue their recovery efforts in neighborhoods hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey.

The organization plans to continue to partner with Humanity First, an international disaster relief non-profit created by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Volunteers are focusing on providing supplies and home recovery services for people who have not yet received any aid.

“It has been such a moving experience for the young members of our association,” said Dr. Bilal Rana, National President of AMYA. “They have seen first-hand the importance of helping others in their time of need. The emotional responses from families who are shocked to see our volunteers knock on their door with dust masks and tools in hand has touched them deeply and reinvigorated our desire to help more people. This is the spirit we seek to instill in our youth.”

About the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) is a nation-wide youth group that works with young Muslim men and boys around the country. Officially established in the United States in 1939, AMYA is one of the earliest Muslim Youth organizations in the United States.

This organization serves not only the needs of its members, but of its local communities and nation. Comprised of nearly 5,000 men and boys aged 7 to 39, previous members of AMYA include Grammy Award-winning artists and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists.