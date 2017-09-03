× Salvation Army’s “mobile kitchens” deliver hot meals to those in need

HOUSTON — Salvation Army mobile kitchens took to the streets in Houston Wednesday to deliver food, drinks and emotional and spiritual support to those in need.

Response teams served meals in several communities that hadn’t received any assistance, making The Salvation Army the first agency to show up. The organization said one such community was Redwood Heights. Residents explained today was the first time the water had receded sufficiently for them to get out of their homes since Monday. The Salvation Army mobile kitchen served as a “welcome sight,” serving lunch to community members.

More mobile kitchens are headed to Houston, and it is anticipated food delivery will continue to expand in the coming days as new areas of the city become accessible. As of Aug. 30, The Salvation Army reported they have served 57,099 meals, 27,224 snacks, and 41,603 drinks statewide in response to Hurricane Harvey.

“While serving at lunch time, several people told us of emergency needs that included hygiene products and toiletries,” said Captain Sarah Quinn from The Salvation Army in Henderson, Kentucky, who has been sent to serve in the city for 12 days. “We returned to Incident Command for more food and were able to collect all of the items requested by the community and deliver them when we returned at dinner time,” she said.

“The people were so pleased to see us and happy to receive a meal and some assistance” said Lt. Jane Munroe, of Ashland, Kentucky. “I pray that they not received a meal but also a sense of hope and encouragement for the days ahead.”

Two shower units brought to Houston from Florida were delivered and installed at the George R. Brown Convention Center today as well. The organization plans for the shelter to utilize the shower units for first responders and medical personnel.

Captains Rojelio and Rebecca Galabeas, Commanding Officers of the Houston Temple Corps, spent time this afternoon talking and praying with evacuees in the shelter.

Six Salvation Army locations in Houston are providing shelter to families and individuals who have been affected by the hurricane:

・ Harbor Light Center- homeless shelter for men

・ Sally’s House- homeless shelter for women

・ Family Residence- homeless shelter for families

・ Conroe Red Shield Lodge- homeless shelter for individuals and families

・ Pasadena Corps Community Center

In the Corpus Christi/Coastal Bend area, feeding operations continue in the following locations:

・ Rockport

・ Port Aransas

・ Aransas Pass

・ Ingleside

・ Portland

・ North Corpus Christi.

Other Salvation Army operations:

・ The Salvation Army is serving as a last resort emergency shelter in the following locations: Beaumont, Conroe, Corsicana, Dallas-Fort Worth, Lufkin, Pasadena, Temple, Tyler, and Waco.

・ The shelter at the Dallas Convention Center is now housing more than 350 evacuees with numbers expected to increase. The Salvation Army of Dallas Fort Worth provided meals for survivors, staff and volunteers.