HOUSTON -- Sundays are normally reserved for Texans game days, but Sunday the team had a day of giving. Texans players, their families and staff helped at four locations across Houston to deliver items to areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

"The devastation is incredible, but the inspiration of the people is even more incredible" J.J. Watt said.

The Texans had 10 semi-trucks full of donated products including water, pet supplies, cleaning materials, hygiene products, diapers and more.