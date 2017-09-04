× Governor Wolf thanks Pennsylvania National Guard Troops headed to Texas for hurricane relief effort

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was present for the send-off of a number of approximately 200 PA National Guard troops who departed both by air and the ground convoy to assist in hurricane recovery efforts in Texas.

“I want to thank these women and men from Pennsylvania who are leaving their families in service of their country and those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Governor Wolf. “As most Americans enjoy a holiday today, let us keep these troops and all those impacted by this storm in our thoughts as they begin the road to recovery from this devastating event.”

The group is comprised of members of several Pennsylvania National Guard units and includes mechanics, drivers and support personnel. Duties for these soldiers will include maintaining the more than 90 helicopters being used by the National Guard in recovery operations as well as assisting with supply deliveries and recovery operations.

“We continue to lean forward to support Texas with whatever it needs,” said Maj. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general. “I’m extremely proud of our Guardsmen who are working to save lives, prevent injuries and protect property.”

Heavy-duty trucks headed to Texas include M915 Line-Haul Tractor Trucks as well as Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks. Both types of trucks are suitable for heavy transportation and re-supply.

Troops departed in several groups over the weekend via C-17 Globemasters and C-130 Hercules operated by the Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Hawaii, and Tennessee National Guards. The Pennsylvania National Guard trucks and support personnel are convoying from Fort Indiantown Gap to Texas.

These Pennsylvania National Guard members will join soldiers and airmen who deployed earlier this week.