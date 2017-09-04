× Houston furniture owner who opened stores for Harvey victims gets petition for ‘Mattress Mack Day’

HOUSTON, TX — A local mattress store owner who opened his stores for Hurricane Harvey victims is getting recognition.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale opened two of his furniture showrooms to shelter victims of the deadly flooding caused by Harvey. Now, a petition has been created to give Mattress Mack his own day.

According to the petition, Houstonians want to declare August 26 as “Mattress Mack Day.”

“During Hurricane Harvey he turned the key to his locations and opened them up as shelters. This man is a Houston icon that deserves to be remembered forever,” the petition says.

There’s currently about 148K signatures out of the 150K needed.