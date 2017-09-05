× All nine HISD meal sites open for Houston community

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in communities across Houston by providing meals to families and individuals affected by the recent floods.

HISD’s Nutrition Services began serving breakfast, lunch and dinner free of charge at sites in the Houston area. All nine sites are now open. The meals will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all community members.

Meal Schedule (Times are subject to change)

Breakfast is served from 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch from 11 a.m. – noon

Dinner from 4 – 5 p.m.

Meals will be offered at the following locations:

Almeda Elementary – 14226 Almeda School Rd., Houston, TX 77047

Barbara Bush Elementary – 13800 Westerloch Dr., Houston TX 77077

Carrillo Elementary – 960 S. Wayside Dr., Houston, TX 77023

DeChaumes Elementary – 155 Cooper Rd. Houston, TX 77076

Shadydale Elementary – 5905 Tidwell Rd., Houston, TX 77028

Deady Middle School – 2500 Broadway St, Houston, TX 77012

T.H. Rogers School – 5840 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77057

Elrod Elementary – 6323 Dumfries Dr., Houston, TX 77096

Blackshear Elementary – 2900 Holman Street, Houston, TX 77004

The initiative to feed the community is being funded by HISD with support from a number of partners, including Sysco, Life Time and Life Time Foundation.

Sysco, which is headquartered in Houston, has set up a command center to supply food to HISD’s nine distribution sites. Life Time and Life Time Foundation have donated $100,000 to help sponsor this effort. They also have launched an online donation effort among their members nationwide.

As HISD launches this initiative, it does so having sustained a number of losses due to the storm’s impact. Flooding damaged HISD’s food services facility in northeast Houston, making it non-operational. Despite the challenges, however, HISD’s Nutrition Services employees are stepping up to help HISD support the community.

“Our employees have experienced their own hardships in recent days, but they are already rallying to support their fellow citizens,” HISD superintendent Richard A. Carranza said. “They reflect the resilient spirit of our school district and of our great city. Together, we will get through these trying times.”