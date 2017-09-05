× Assault suspect fights with deputy in Atascocita

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a person in the Atascocita area.

The Harris County Constable’s Office Pct. 4 said Victor Matias, 31, was taken into custody Sept. 3 after a disturbance in the 3800 block of Atascocita Road. Officers found the suspect being held back by a group of people as he tried to assault a person.

Matias allegedly refused to comply with the deputy’s verbal commands and resisted the deputy’s efforts to detain him. After a brief struggle the suspect was detained.

The suspect was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond is set at $1,000.