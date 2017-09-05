Baytown raceway becomes temporary home to thousands of cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAYTOWN, Texas- Royal Purple Raceway is normally home to superb drag racing, but for now, it's the home to thousands of cars decimated by Hurricane Harvey.

"When we're all said and done here, you might see close to 100,000 cars on our property," said Seth Angel, the raceway's vice president and general manager.

Shortly after the storm, Angel worked with local officials to make the 400-acre facility available to take in damaged cars. There won't be any races at the facility until 2018.

"A six-month time period for us to be able to repurpose our facility and allow this process to happen was just a short amount of time," Angel said. "It's something we thought would be a small token of our gratitude to the community for everything they've done for us over the last three decades. We will absolutely get back to drag racing once 2018 rolls around."

The raceway's management team has also donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross' Hurricane Harvey relief fund.