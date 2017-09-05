Curfew lifted for city of Houston, except for flooded west Houston area
HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the citywide curfew set to promote public safety within disaster-striken areas during Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, according to an announcement Tuesday.
The curfew, which started on Aug. 30, was lifted for Houston with the exception of portions of west Houston currently impacted by flooding.
The area still under curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. is:
- West of Gessner
- East of TX Hwy-6
- South of I-10/Katy Freeway
- North of Briar Forest Drive (This area remains under curfew until further notice.)
The curfew does not apply to:
- Any portion of the City of Bunker Hill Village
- Those engaged in emergency response, as authorized by designated City officials
- Late shift workers
- Emergency volunteers traveling through the area
- People seeking medical attention or shelter
- People traveling through the city to a destination outside of the city
- Individuals who are on private property with permission from the owner, and who are not subject to a mandatory evacuation order.
A detailed map and a copy of the Mayor’s Executive Order can be found at HoustonEmergency.org.