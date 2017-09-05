× Curfew lifted for city of Houston, except for flooded west Houston area

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner has partially lifted the citywide curfew set to promote public safety within disaster-striken areas during Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The curfew, which started on Aug. 30, was lifted for Houston with the exception of portions of west Houston currently impacted by flooding.

AlertHouston | Citywide curfew partially lifted. Areas of west Houston remain under a curfew until further notice https://t.co/juE3IfgxxK — AlertHouston (@AlertHouston) September 5, 2017

The area still under curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. is:

West of Gessner

East of TX Hwy-6

South of I-10/Katy Freeway

North of Briar Forest Drive (This area remains under curfew until further notice.)

The curfew does not apply to:

Any portion of the City of Bunker Hill Village

Those engaged in emergency response, as authorized by designated City officials

Late shift workers

Emergency volunteers traveling through the area

People seeking medical attention or shelter

People traveling through the city to a destination outside of the city

Individuals who are on private property with permission from the owner, and who are not subject to a mandatory evacuation order.

A detailed map and a copy of the Mayor’s Executive Order can be found at HoustonEmergency.org.