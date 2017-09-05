CW39 helps drive traffic to the Houston Food Bank’s drive for donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston has one bank that accepts more than just money deposits, and that's good news for Hurricane Harvey victims. Of course, we're referring to the Houston Food Bank, where both edible and financial donations can go a very long way.

We began broadcasting live before dawn telling you about Tuesday's drive at the food bank's warehouse located at 535 Portwall Street.

Betsy Ballard, chief communications officer said, "Today we're so pleased that we have CW39 and the Cox Media Group collecting donations for the Houston Food Bank so we can distribute to individuals who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey."

In order to feed the flood victims, here's what they need most: easy-to-eat items like pull-top cans of fruits and veggies. Proteins like tuna, beef stew, chilli and chicken. Snack items are good, too, like granola bars, breakfast bars, and power bars.

"Anything that you can just open and eat," Ballard explained.

If your own food pantry is already empty and you can't get to the grocery store, not-to-worry! There's nothing wrong with cash.

"A dollar goes a long way at the Houston Food Bank," Ballard said. "We can stretch it because of all of our generous donors to provide three meals for every one dollar donated."

As Maggie Flecknoe and GregO from NewsFix said most of the day on CW39, it's easy to donate online through the Houston Food Bank's website. In addition to meals, the Houston Food Bank is collecting toiletries, paper goods, diapers and cleaning supplies. Bleach is a real bonus item. It helps get rid of the mold inside flooded homes.

While broadcasting live from the HFB parking lot, we saw a steady stream of cars come through filled with donations. "Why did you decide to donate?" Flecknoe asked one donor.

"We're very fortunate not to have damage and we just want to help those who have," the donor responded.

"All the way from Indiana!" exclaimed Flecknoe. "These stories are what melt my heart out here."

There's other opportunities for curbside drop-off through Saturday.

"All you have to do is register online. It's very easy," Ballard said.

The Houston Food Bank says they're in it for the long haul and we're just glad we could do our part to help.

Now, what about you?

