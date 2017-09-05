× Houston-area real estate agent reported missing more than a week ago

HOUSTON — The search continued Tuesday for a real estate agent who disappeared from the Baytown or Mt. Belvieu area almost two weeks ago, the Chamber County Sheriff’s Office said.

Crystal Seratte McDowell, 38, was reported missing after she failed to meet all her appointments on Aug. 25. She was last seen driving a Black C class Mercedes with Texas license plate number HBB-6351.

McDowell has hazel eyes and dirty blond hair. She’s around 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators said she was wearing a purple and pink dress at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information related to McDowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 409-267-2500.