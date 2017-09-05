× Houston Public Library provides Harvey one-on-one assistance, kids activities, help preserving precious photos, more

HOUSTON — The Houston Public Library (HPL) is opening 19 library locations in an effort to assist Houstonians on their road to recovery from Hurricane Harvey. HPL is able to provide the resources, services and personal help to meet the needs so many people have during this time.

Libraries will be offering one-on-one help, free WiFi access, activities for kids and teens, access to computers and assistance with preserving family photos.

Library locations open Tuesday, September 5 – Saturday, September 9, from 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Acres Homes Neighborhood Library | 8501 West Montgomery, 77088

• Bracewell Neighborhood Library | 9002 Kingspoint, 77075

• Carnegie Neighborhood Library & Center for Learning | 1050 Quitman, 77009

• Central Library 1st Floor | 500 McKinney St., 77002

• Collier Neighborhood Library | 6200 Pinemont, 77092

• Heights Neighborhood Library | 1302 Heights Blvd, 77008

• Henington-Alief Neigbhorhood Library | 7979 S. Kirkwood, 77072

• HIllendahl Neighborhood Library | 2436 Gessner, 77080

• HPLX Southwest | 6400 High Star, 77074

• Jungman Neighborhood Library | 5830 Westhiemer, 77057

• Oak Forest Neighborhood Library | 1349 West 43rd St., 77018

• Park Place Regional Library | 8145 Park Place, 77017

• Ring Neighborhood Library | 8835 Long Point, 77055

• Stimely-Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library | 7007 W. Fuqua, 77489

• Tuttle Neighborhood Library | 702 Kress, 77020

• Vinson Neighborhood Library | 3810 W. Fuqua, 77045

• Young Neighborhood Library | 5107 Griggs Rd., 77021