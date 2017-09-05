× HPD: Driver backs into 79-year-old man, kills him

HOUSTON — An investigation is underway after a 79-year-old man was hit and killed while walking in a parking lot, the Houston Police Department said.

Police said the incident happened in the 300 block of Addicks Howell Road at about 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 24. The man’s identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The victim was struck by a black Toyota Highlander whose driver was backing out of a parking space. The female driver of the Toyota remained at the scene. She was questioned and then released.

The man was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on the following day.