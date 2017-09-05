Local, federal officials warn Houstonians against Harvey fraud from scammers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Now that Harvey's wrath is past us, officials say Houstonians need to beware of another evil lurking over our area: rip-off artists!

Yep, hurricanes tend to bring out all kinds of low-life scammers looking to rip off property owners who've already lost plenty from a horrific storm.

"Call the Better Business Bureau," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg warned. "Check them out. Look to see if their contract specifies what job they will be performing. And make sure you use good common sense in checking people out."

Officials say FEMA workers will never ask for money for services and always carry laminated photo IDs.

FEMA has a Disaster Fraud Hotline you can contact if you suspect you're being ripped off at 866-720-5721.

And the Texas Attorney General's Office also has more info on its official website and how to file a complaint against a scammer. You can also log onto the Federal Trade Commission site to file a complaint as well.

And remember.....take a bite out of crime!