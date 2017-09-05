President Trump rescinds DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Some might call it the end of an era as the Trump Administration makes more strides in tearing down the house that Obama built.

POTUS put an end to the deferred action for childhood arrivals policy or DACA. It's the program that protects nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants, known as dreamers, who were brought to the U.S. as children and keeps them from getting deported.

President Obama disagrees with the decision. He posted this on Facebook, "It is self-defeating -- because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel.”

A sentiment echoed by many in the Bayou City.

President Trump is urging Congress to come up with a better solution and announced a plan to continue renewing permits over the next six months to give lawmakers time to act.

It is important to know that no one's DACA status will be revoked prior to the expiration date, and anyone whose status expires by March 5 has one month to apply for processing a new two-year permit.

The conversation, and the controversy, are far from over as hundreds of thousands wonder what's going to happen to their dreams.