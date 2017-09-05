Stephen King’s ‘IT’ movie causing clown career trouble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The classic Stephen King horror novel IT hits the big screen this month.

You know the story, a being that comes back to a town every 27 years, preys on children and chooses to take the form of a creepy clown named Pennywise.

Well, let's just say, he's not doing real clowns any favors.

Now, thanks to the movie, instead of how many clowns can fit in a car, their new challenge is getting a job.

Time Magazine says the World Clown Association (oh yea, that's a thing), is prepping for a wave of backlash from the upcoming movie.

The president of the organization says some of its members have lost work, or are having trouble finding work. They even claim some clowns have had the police called on them.

The WCA has even issued a press kit for professional clowns to use once the movie is released on Sept. 9, because well, they're not clowning around when it comes to IT.