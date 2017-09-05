Texans get back to practice ahead of season opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Texans head coach Bill O'Brien confirmed the Texans will host their season opener on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Texans officials met with Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and others to make sure the game wouldn't take away resources needed in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

"This game will be an opportunity to continue to bring us all together as Houstonians and as Texans," O'Brien said.

The Texans practiced inside Methodist Training Center on Monday.