Top Texas legislators tour NRG Center, promise relief and hope

HOUSTON — It may be a federal holiday, but government officials are still spending the day serving their fellow Texans. Some of Texas' top legislators gathered at NRG Center offering both their words and their deeds.

NRG Center opened its doors to Hurricane Harvey victims, and is currently sheltering thousands. Thousands that appreciate the help and are proud to hear things like this:

“The first order of business is to make sure that we do everything we can do to make sure the federal government is providing the support for Texas and Texans to heal,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn said.

“And the next stage is rebuilding, and let me tell you now, Texas we will rebuild and we will come back stronger than ever because of the unity of purpose and the single minded resolve and the love that we are seeing across this state,” explained Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

“We are going to provide relief that Texas needs, that our communities need, not what Washington needs, in a way that is helpful, not wasteful, and really delivers the help that you need,” Rep. Kevin Brady said.

“And the United States Congress can be the most important vehicle besides your faith, and community leaders, to help us restore our hope,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said.

As Houston and the surrounding area work to heal, it's good to see those that represent us — truly representing the heart of Texas.