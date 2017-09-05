× Two ’59 Bounty Hunter’ gang members arrested after victim chases them down in The Woodlands, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — The victim of a car burglary has aided in the capture of two documented gang members after he chased the suspects across The Woodlands. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the men broke into the victim’s car while he visited a grocery store shortly after leaving a bank.

Spencer Clark, 24, and Coron Vanduren, 27, are charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. The sheriff’s office said both suspects are documented members of the 59 Bounty Hunter gang.

Deputies responded to a vehicle disturbance around 1:20 p.m. Aug. 31 near North High Oaks and Sawmill roads. Investigators were told a dark-colored Audi was seen chasing a tan-colored Lexus. It turned out the Lexus was being driven by two men, who allegedly burglarized a vehicle that belonged to the driver of the Audi.

The Audi driver had just left the Wells Fargo Bank at 9595 Six Pines Drive in The Woodlands after making a withdrawal. The victim then drove to the Randall’s Shopping Center on Buckthorn Place.

The victim entered the storefront and immediately realized he left his money in his car. As he left the store, the victim saw his vehicle had a broken front passenger window and the tan Lexus driving away from his dark colored Audi.

The sheriff’s office said the victim jumped behind the wheel of his burglarized vehicle and chased the suspects as they tried to escape. The Lexus entered neighborhood and began driving down multiple streets, the sheriff’s office said. Nearly every street in the neighborhood is a dead end with a cul-de-sac.

Investigators said the victim tried to block the suspects in, but the suspects struck the victim’s car in order to get away. The victim continued chasing the Lexus until the car turned north onto another dead end street.

Deputies said the suspects got out of the Lexus while it was still in gear and tried to run away, heading north and jumping over a fence.

Officials arrived moments later and arrested both men.

“I have no doubt that our arrest of these suspects not only solved this crime, but prevented future ones as well.” Sheriff Rand Henderson said in a release, “This is what we can do when the community and law enforcement work as partners.”