West Houston residents still flooded; Mayor Turner visits Kingwood to survey damage

HOUSTON -- As the sun shines down on the Bayou City and many Houstonians resume their usual routines, others are still underwater and just beginning the cleanup process.

In west Houston, thousands are either displaced or on edge. Approximately 4,000 homes were issued mandatory evacuations Saturday after more releases from the Addicks and Barker dams threatened to keep streets flooded and residents out of their homes.

In the Yorkshire neighborhood, just off Memorial Drive, residents said the majority of the homes there are not livable anymore.

"Our neighbors around the corner from us, their water was two feet from their roof," Steven Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw is a senior at Stratford High School and hasn't had class since last week. His family has been living in a hotel since their home received several feet of water from the dam releases.

"When we first walked in and saw the damage, it was a little sad at first but I was with my mom and she immediately started cracking jokes and that just lifted the whole mood. So everyone started cracking jokes about it, about how we always wanted an indoor swimming pool," Bradshaw said.

"A lot of Houston is back to their normal routine and we won't be for months," Steve Hartwig said.

While some part of Houston remain untouched, in Kingwood, the cleanup process is far from over.

"Everything from the first floor is out, down to the studs. I've lost every bit of my furniture and we lost three cars," Judy Rittenhouse said.

On Monday, Mayor Sylvester Turner visited the area to survey the damage.

"There is debris all up and down the area and frankly, in every neighborhood. One of the top priorities for us is to move with the greatest degree of urgency to get this debris up," Turner said.

