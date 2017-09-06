× Three active hurricanes at once: Katia forms in the Gulf

Katia became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory for the storm. The Category 1 storm is about 185 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. The Mexico government issued a hurricane watch for the state of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.

Katia is now swirling, along with Hurricanes Irma and Jose. This is the first time since 2010 since three hurricanes were in action at once.

Hurricanes are the most violent storms on Earth…but how do they form? Find out: https://t.co/3vx9iewC7g And follow @NASAHurricane for more. pic.twitter.com/cYOx2K7Sxe — NASA (@NASA) September 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js