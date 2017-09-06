How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Three active hurricanes at once: Katia forms in the Gulf

Posted 4:41 PM, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:18PM, September 6, 2017

Hurricane Irma is churning west across the Atlantic, putting parts of the Caribbean on watch and prompting warnings for the U.S. mainland to be prepared should the storm head that way.

Katia became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory for the storm. The Category 1 storm is about 185 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. The Mexico government issued a hurricane watch for the state of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.

Katia is now swirling, along with Hurricanes Irma and Jose. This is the first time since 2010 since three hurricanes were in action at once.

 

