Class Action lawsuit filed against Army Corp of Engineers for opening reservoirs

HOUSTON -- Flood! Flood! Flood! Seems like many of us have a long way to go before ever stepping on dry ground again.

So now, those people might be causing a flood of their own, straight into federal court.

Lawyer Bryant Banes filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of affected areas against the Army Corp of Engineers for opening the flood gates to the Barker and Addicks Reservoirs. The lawsuit is seeking compensation from the government that could reach into the billions.

Folks in the Arbor Forest Subdivision who are still underwater, thanks to controlled released, have mixed feeling about the suit.

Newsfix reached out to the corp, however, we did not get a reply.

Guess we`ll all have to wait and see whether this case holds water or dries up on a courtroom floor.

