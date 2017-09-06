Houston Furniture Bank needs your help to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- For many families in Harris County, Hurricane Harvey left them with no beds to sleep on, no chairs to sit on and no tables to eat from. However, a local non-profit group is working to change that.

The Houston Furniture Bank typically helps families as they transition from homelessness or imprisonment by providing them with furnishings for homes, but after Hurricane Harvey the non-profit group changed gears to help those in need.

"I have never seen such need in the community and I'm not talking just the poor," said Houston Furniture Bank board member Minerva Perez. "It's usually the poor communities that are victimized the most, but now it's so widespread people of means are having to start over and rebuild."

The Furniture Bank plans to continue giving away furniture from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. every day through Saturday. In order to help as many families as possible there is a 3 piece limit per family, but even with the limit the non-profit is struggling to keep up with demand. "We are right now in a real crunch because we've given away already, just in one day, we've given away so many pieces of furniture, mattresses, in general to people who have lost everything from Hurricane Harvey," said Perez.

There are several ways for you to help the Houston Furniture Bank. You can donate money on their website, donate gently-used furniture, volunteer your time to help with the distribution or purchase furniture from their outlet store. The proceeds will go to supporting the organization's efforts to make sure everyone has a safe, dry place to lay their head.