Houston traffic nightmare after Harvey

HOUSTON -- After Tropical Storm Harvey dumped an UN-godly amount of water on Houston the rain's impact on the roads is far from over.

From traffic congestion to closed roads there has been a new adjustment for drivers.

"Every day it's bad, all day, every day, not just rush hour," said driver and galleria resident Catherine Quineche. Her normal short routine drive to work is now taking 45 minutes.

The Harris County Toll Road Authority says don't expect the water to drain away for seven more days.

Texas Department of Transportation crews began pumping water out of the highway Wednesday, but even after all the water's gone, they will still have to inspect the road for structural damage.