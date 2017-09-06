× HPD investigates assault of a man in NE Houston

HOUSTON– Houston police are investigating the assault of a man in northeast Houston on Tuesday.

Authorities said Terrance Murphy, 35, reported the incident around 5:30 a.m. from his home at 11231 Lera after a violent altercation broke out at a house in his neighborhood.

Murphy said he believed the suspect who attacked smoked illegal narcotics and then hit him over the head several times with what he believed was a crowbar.

The victim then left the location and returned to his residence at the above address where called police.

Murphy, who suffered a severe laceration to his eyebrow, was unclear of where and when the assault occurred, but said the suspect might go by the name “Neil.”

The victim was transported to Lyndon Baines Johnson General Hospital in stable condition.

If anyone has information on this case, contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600, or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.