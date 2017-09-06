× HPD searching for suspects after man shot, killed in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for several suspects wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a man in northeast Houston Tuesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:55 a.m. at 7252 Jensen.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment that appeared to have been ransacked. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No clear description of the suspects has been released at this time.

The victim’s identity has also not been released.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please contact the HPD Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.