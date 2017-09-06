Hurricane Harvey leaves Houston with even more restrictions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Hurricane Harvey left Houston with more restrictions than a boarding school.

Mayor Turner cut us some slack on the city-wide curfew earlier this week.

But residents in Cinco Ranch might be literally backed up for some time.

According to the Cinco Municipal Utility District also known as Cinco MUD, Harvey`s relentless rainfall caused a major back-up of sanitary sewer systems.

Cinco MUD 1 says, "Your water is safe to drink." But the advisory then goes on to say, "Please note that any sewage or wastewater discharged from customers will flood the sanitary sewer system and possibly cause risk of sanitary sewer back-ups."

So what does the wastewater restriction mean for Cinco Ranch residents?

"People are living without walls right now, much less rationalizing your water a little bit. You can make a sink of dishwater and use it throughout the day" said Brandi Johnson, a Cinco Ranch resident.

