J.J. Watt’s flood relief fund gets big boost from H-E-B, now at $27 million

HOUSTON -- J.J. Watt's Houston Flood Relief Fund has now received more than $27 million in donations. Wednesday, the fund was specifically boosted by a $5 million donation from Charles Butt, Chairman and CEO of H-E-B.

"There are no words to describe when people step up to the plate like that, especially someone here in our home city," Watt said.

Watt plans to keep the YouCaring page open until Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. At that point, he'll start distributing the funds in southeast Texas.

"You try and turn your $2 into $20 of impact and that's what I'm going to try and do -- make that $27 million go as far I can," Watt said.

While he's become a fantastic fundraiser, Watt gets back to his real job on Sunday as the Texans host the Jaguars in their season opener.

"Just from a football standpoint, I miss the adrenaline, I miss running out the tunnel, I missing playing. Obviously, with all this other stuff added in and everything we're playing for now, it's going to be a very special day all around. This is so much bigger than a game, but I also know that game can help lift people's spirits, so I'm very committed to both things."

Watt played in only three games last year before a back injury cut his season short.

