Madonna is fed up with FedEx

LISBON, Portugal - We've all had our issues with the post office and other types of deliveries. So just in case you`re wondering, even the "material girl" has trouble with material items.

Apparently, a world famous delivery service needs proof the world famous star is who she says she is. Madonna`s a little fed up with FedEx and didn`t hesitate to tweet about it.

"When you've been arguing with fed-ex all week that you really are Madonna and they still won't release your package," she wrote, adding an emoji and hashtag.

Seriously? Even Madonna has to prove her ID?

Fans re-tweeted her post nearly 7,000 times and it got more than 29,000 likes. But can you imagine being the FedEx employee who has to respond to the musical icon? "Hi, this is Julie. I would like to help. Please DM your delivery address, tracking & phone numbers."

Problem is, how do we know Julie is who she says she is? She could just be a fan trying to get Madonna`s personal info. Julie took a lot of flack from other tweeters with a bunch of "good tries" and other sarcastic replies.

Who knew Madonna`s hit song from the 80`s, "Who's That Girl?" would inspire so many social media hits today?

