‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli puts Wu-Tang Clan album up for sale on e-Bay

NEW YORK CITY -- America's most hated man is back!

The notorious Pharma Bro, a.k.a. Martin Shkreli, is apparently strapped for cash. So he's taking to e-bay to sell his most prized possession-- his one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang clan album he bought for $2 million a couple of years ago!

Shkreli reportedly listed the album on e-Bay for a starting bid of $1, and now the bidding has risen to over $200,000-- and counting!

After his legal team failed and the former pharmaceutical CEO was found guilty of securities fraud last month, Shkreli now faces some jail time... So maybe he's looking for some money to pay off some bodyguards behind bars!

Shkreli became a household name hated around the world after he infamously jacked up the price on an HIV life-saving drug by about 5,000 percent a few years ago.

Then, he was also kicked off Twitter for harassing a Teen Vogue editor.

Now, if the Pharma Bro enters the big house, you can bet there will be no shortage of haters waiting to take him down!

Sorry bro, but those Wu-Tang Clan tunes won't be able to help you very much in there.

But, good luck beating that rap!

