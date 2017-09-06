Rainforest Cafe waiter fired for Facebook post saying Harvey evacuees should ‘drown’

SAN ANTONIO – A Rainforest Cafe waiter in San Antonio has been fired for posting his thoughts on Harvey evacuees visiting his former restaurant on Facebook.

“Man f–k all you cheap evacuees, don’t come eat at my restaurant and ask for a discount and then not tip me!!!” the post said. “F–k each and every one of y’all go back to Houston, Galveston, and Corpus, and f–king drown!!! Idgaf this is how I get paid if you not gonna pay me for your good service then die slow B–ches you and your family!!! Idgaf!!!”

The waiter, who wasn’t named, deleted the post, but not before friends in the private group he posted it in got a hold of it. A reshare of his post caused many to be upset and reach out to Rainforest Cafe for him to be terminated.

Once brought to the restaurant’s attention, senior vice president and COO of Landry’s specialty restaurants division, Rainforest Cafe’s parent company, Keith Beitler, confirmed that the waiter was fired.

“It was brought to our attention that an employee of Rainforest Cafe in San Antonio shared personal comments on a private group Facebook page,” Beitler told My San Antonio. “This is not reflective of our company’s views and this employee is no longer employed with us. Our hearts go out to all those affected by Hurricane Harvey’s devastation.”