Trump Jr. and Susan Rice headed to Congress

(CNN) — Donald Trump Jr. and Susan Rice are headed to speak with lawmakers in Congress this week, according to separate sources with knowledge.

Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, is expected to speak to the Senate judiciary committee behind closed doors Thursday, two Senate sources told CNN.

He has already provided the committee with documents. One source described Trump Jr. as being cooperative with the committee.

“We look forward to a professional and productive meeting and appreciate the opportunity to assist the Committee,” his lawyer told CNN after reports surfaced.

Trump Jr.’s involvement in a Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton has been of great interest to the committee.

The Washington Post was first to report Trump’s planned appearance.

The Senate intelligence committee has led the bulk of Senate inquiries into the Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign. But the Senate judiciary committee has ramped up its own inquiries in recent months.

Meanwhile, Rice, who has come under fire from House Republicans over her handling of classified intelligence reports when serving as then-President Barack Obama’s national security adviser, is meeting with the House intelligence committee Wednesday morning, a source with direct knowledge told CNN.

Rice is expected to be grilled by the GOP members on the committee, led by chairman Devin Nunes, who has accused her of “unmasking the names” of Trump associates in intelligence reports. Republicans also plan to ask her about classified leaks that have appeared in the news media.

Rice has said she has done nothing wrong and already has spoken with the Senate intelligence committee about its probe into Russian meddling in the election and any collusion with Trump associates.

“Ambassador Rice is cooperating with bipartisan Russia investigations conducted by the intelligence committees as she said she would,” Erin Pelton, a spokesperson for Rice, told CNN in June.