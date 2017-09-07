How to donate to Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief

Closing Comments: Dealing with stress after Hurricane Harvey

Posted 6:42 PM, September 7, 2017, by

HOUSTON - The attention on Texas has shifted to Florida, awaiting Hurricane Irma's arrival. As it should, our thoughts are with the people in its path. Meanwhile, as we continue to clean up, deal with the traffic nightmares and tally up what we've lost, we still need to focus on our health in these very stressful times. Grego shares his thoughts on how to stay motivated.