HOUSTON - The attention on Texas has shifted to Florida, awaiting Hurricane Irma's arrival. As it should, our thoughts are with the people in its path. Meanwhile, as we continue to clean up, deal with the traffic nightmares and tally up what we've lost, we still need to focus on our health in these very stressful times. Grego shares his thoughts on how to stay motivated.
Closing Comments: Dealing with stress after Hurricane Harvey
-
Closing Comments: Paying our respects to HPD officer who died in line of duty in Harvey floods
-
Closing Comments: A look back to community responding to help needed for Harvey victims
-
Closing Comments: Harvey has pulled us all together, don’t let anything tear us apart again!
-
Closing Comments: Hurricane Harvey
-
Closing Comments: Customer Service
-
-
Closing Comments: Brace yourself for Hurricane Harvey — and get a few party supplies too!
-
Closing Comments: Viewer Feedback
-
Houston Dynamo, Dash and MLS pledge combined $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts
-
Baytown raceway becomes temporary home to thousands of cars damaged by Hurricane Harvey
-
Boeing donates $1 million to assist Hurricane Harvey recovery and relief efforts
-
-
Closing Comments: America under fire
-
Closing Comments: Comey Testimony
-
DFW hospitals are taking in NICU babies during Hurricane Harvey