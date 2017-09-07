Florida woman embraces stranger who gave her last generator in store

ORLANDO, Fla. – While many residents in Florida are bracing for impact as Hurricane Irma makes its way through the Caribbean, Pam Brekke knew she needed to get a generator in order to help her father.

Brekke had scoured the area searching for generators, but found only empty store shelves.

“My father’s on oxygen, and I’m worried about this storm,” she told WFTV.

She even traveled 30 miles from her Sanford home to the Lowe’s in Orlando, but, as she waited in line, she saw the customer in front of her receive the last generator in stock.

The realization sent Brekke into tears, which caught the attention of Ramon Santiago.

Without knowing the reason behind her need for a generator, Santiago gave her the one in his cart.

Brekke embraced Santiago right there in the Lowe’s aisle, and he comforted her, saying, “It’s OK, everything is OK.”

After a long hug, Brekke thanked him and told others in the aisle, “That’s a beautiful man right there.”

The moment of kindness amid widespread fear leading up to landfall was recorded and posted to Facebook, where it has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Store managers say they do not know if they will receive another shipment of generators before the hurricane hits.