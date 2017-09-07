HISD announces rolling start dates for schools to reopen in Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - After days of wondering when anyone can go back to school in the area, the Houston Independent School District made it official.

"We plan to implement rolling start dates for the opening of schools," HISD superintendent Richard Carranza announced. "As of today, the rolling start dates are on Monday, September 11; Monday, September 18; and Monday, September 25."

With thousands of students displaced after Harvey's wrath on the Bayou City-- and multiple schools still assessing storm damage -- HISD officials have been scrambling to figure out how to launch the school year without a hitch.

"Out of our total of 284 schools, 202 schools will be ready to start on Monday, September 11," Carranza said. "We will also post on our website the list of those schools because we are adding schools almost by the hour as crews are certifying that they're clean, safe, and secure."

When the largest school district in the Lone Star State gets hit by a storm like Harvey, it's only natural to expect it's going to take a Texas-size response to get all the schools -- and teachers and students -- back on track.

We'll all be glad when those class bells are finally ringing again!