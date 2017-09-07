PHOTOS: Houston SPCA rescues more than 60 pets from flooded property in Cleveland, Texas

HOUSTON — Time for a little good news! The Houston SPCA rescued 40 cats and 27 dogs Thursday from a flooded property in Cleveland, Texas.

The owners were unable to rescue their animals due to the quickly rising flood waters caused by Hurricane Harvey and valiantly ferried food and water to them daily. Luckily, the waters receded enough Thursday that teams from the Houston SPCA and their partners SPCALA, Humane Society of Missouri and Michigan Humane Society were able to get in and slowly caravan animals out using 4×4 trucks.

Some of the animals were suffering from hair loss, overgrown nails and upper respiratory infections but all were friendly, well-fed and greeted their rescuers with wagging tails.