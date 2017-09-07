HOUSTON - Lowe's held a re-grand opening celebration on Thursday for its Meyerland location. Following Harvey, the store had 2 feet of water inside. To celebrate, they invited southwest Houston residents to come and get a hot lunch as well as a bucket with cleaning supplies. Lowe's and its vendor partners are donating more than $1.3 million in product and freight to help with the relief effort in Houston.
Lowe’s hosts community celebration to re-open Meyerland location following flood
