Lowe’s hosts community celebration to re-open Meyerland location following flood

HOUSTON - Lowe's held a re-grand opening celebration on Thursday for its Meyerland location. Following Harvey, the store had 2 feet of water inside. To celebrate, they invited southwest Houston residents to come and get a hot lunch as well as a bucket with cleaning supplies. Lowe's and its vendor partners are donating more than $1.3 million in product and freight to help with the relief effort in Houston.