Breakfast Klub owner, other small businesses focus on giving back to community after Harvey disaster

HOUSTON — A lifelong Houstonian, small business owner Marcus Davis sees both struggle and inspiration in these past two weeks.

“It’s an awakening to say the least, it’s been devastating on one end, but it’s also been an opportunity to heal and grow on the other end. I’ve seen our humanity shine through, I’ve seen Houston’s compassion, our power,” Davis said.

Davis owns The Breakfast Klub, one of Houston’s most iconic restaurants. He sees the obstacles ahead for many local businesses as this city tries to recover.

“It’s heavy on the community when we lose our businesses. This is where people work. This is how they put food on their table. This is how we provide jobs. This is how we give back to the community. So it’s important that we be mindful of the importance of supporting our small businesses during this time,” he said. “In the middle of us trying to regroup, regather and strengthen the business, we also have to make sure we’re helping at the same time.”

And help they have! Donating food, cooking for first responders and holding a massively successful diaper drive.

And as customers left Friday, they had the opportunity to save a life, as The Breakfast Klub hosted a blood drive right out front.

“Due to Hurricane Harvey we were unable to collect for four days which was the loss of a potential 4,000 donations. In general, we need about 1000 donations per day. We did get some blood products from other cities and other blood centers,” said Tammie Riley with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center.

But when the clouds parted, and we finally saw the sun, Houston responded.

“We had about 1,800 donations the first day we came back in business,” she said.

But the need is still strong, especially for you universal donors out there— you know who you are!

So remember to go local when it comes to your dollar in the coming months. And when you can, donate the most valuable gift you can: the gift of life.