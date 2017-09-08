× Country singer Troy Gentry dies in helicopter crash

MEDFORD, N.J. — Country music star Troy Gentry has passed away after a helicopter crash at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, the band confirmed Friday. The artist was 50 years old.

Gentry was one-half of the duo of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry. He was one of two individuals kills during the crash at 1 p.m. Friday.

The Montgomery Gentry concert scheduled for Friday night at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford was canceled.

“Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time,” the band said in a tweet.

Montgomery Gentry is best known for the song “Our Town.”

The other victim’s identity has not released. Eddie Montgomery was not on board the helicopter.