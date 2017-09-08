× Driver hospitalized after head-on collision with HPD officer, police say

HOUSTON — A female driver was hospitalized Thursday night after she was involved in a head-on collision with a Houston police officer’s vehicle, the department said.

The officer was headed northbound and the woman was going southbound on Scott Street when the vehicle’s crashed at 9:30 p.m. Investigators said one of the drivers was attempting to turn onto Airport Boulevard, but it’s still unclear who was at fault.

The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.

Police said the officer was not hurt.