Five former U.S. presidents come together to raise money for Harvey relief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - "Hurricane Harvey brought terrible destruction, but it also brought out the best in humanity," the 42nd President-- Bill Clinton-- announced in a new PSA for Harvey relief.

That's so true!

And now Harvey has brought all five living former U.S. presidents together.

They're raising funds for hurricane relief in a new campaign called 'One America Appeal.'

"As former presidents, we wanted to help our fellow Americans begin to recover," former President Barack Obama shared.

"Our friends in Texas-- including Presidents Bush 41 and 43-- are doing just that," the 39th President-- Jimmy Carter-- declared.

Folks might recall after the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina, Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton joined together to form the Bush-Clinton Katrina Fund-- and then the 'Coastal Fund' after Hurricane Ike, which also featured a video that sounds like Deja Vu now.

So, it was only natural to get the band back together again, so to speak, to help bring all Americans together to help in the aftermath of Harvey.

"We love you, Texas," President Bush 41 said.

"People are hurting down here," former President George W. Bush revealed. "But as one Texan put it, we've got more love in Texas than water."

On the 'One America Appeal' website, which is being coordinated by President Bush 41's Presidential Library Foundation in College Station, users can also learn about Harvey's historic devastation....like how Harvey reportedly dumped enough rain to fill the Houston Astrodome 86,000 times!

And now Harvey has done something else unprecedented......bringing together five former presidents to pitch a powerful appeal for help.

As the ad sums up, "We are all in this together."