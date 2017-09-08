Gallery Furniture owner “Mattress Mack” presents funds to 4 Houston organizations helping in Harvey recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON – Gallery Furniture owner, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale presented four local organizations with a check Friday at the Gallery Furniture North Freeway location.

The organizations were hand selected by Gallery Furniture for their tireless and continued efforts in helping the Houston community recover in the aftermath of Harvey.

The organizations were Crisis Cleanup, Points of Light, Houston Community ToolBank and TXRX Labs.

Not only does McIngvale give back to Houstonians, it seems he is also giving back to others who are giving back to Houstonians as well. Talk about paying it forward -- and around and around!

We love this city!