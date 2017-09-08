Harris County San Jacinto flood victims file lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

By: Jerome Bailey Jr.

HOUSTON -- Residents in some of the hardest hit areas in the path of Harvey are filing suit.

Houston-based Potts Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit against the San Jacinto River Authority for what the suit calls its "controlled release" of water from the Lake Conroe Dam.

The firm, which represents affected individuals and businesses, say they have a case because thousands of homeowners and business owners' properties were flooded, not from the rain, but from the rapid water release of the dam.

Derek Potts compared the speed of the water as equivalent to Niagara Falls.

"What we're asking for is what's allowed for under the Texas State Constitution, which is the loss of the property and damage to the property which can take a variety of forms,” said Potts.

The affected area downstream of Lake Conroe includes Huffman and Kingwood, some of the hardest hit during the storm and now, they want reparations.

The San Jacinto River Authority says the lawsuit claims are false and that the dam release was in accordance with both the law and a carefully-prepared engineering plan to reduce downstream water flow.

With a town hall meeting on Monday, there are sure to be some heated opinions, long before this might ever get to court.