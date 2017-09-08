“Heroes Against Harvey” Family Fun Day to help local families affected by Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON — Many organizations have been coming together to be heroes to families who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey, including local members of Greek organizations!

On Sunday, Sept. 17, Texas Greek Picnic and Strive Nation will host a “Heroes Against Harvey” Family Fun Day at McGregor Park in an effort to give the city of Houston some fun, good music, food, and a day with family and friends! Donations of school uniforms and supplies will also be accepted!

And don’t worry if you’re not a member of a Greek organization. Everyone is welcome to volunteer! The organizations are asking everybody to dress up as their favorite super hero!

So get your favorite super hero costume ready, and come with a mindset to serve and have a great time!