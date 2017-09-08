× HISD handing out free school uniforms at 7 sites in Houston

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District, along with county and city officials, will be distributing thousands of free school uniforms to students at seven locations across the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

HISD officials said students must be present to be fitted in order to receive clothing. HISD has relaxed its school uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear uniform clothing to school if they have purchased or received those items.

Distribution locations are:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market Street

Houston, Texas 77020

832-395-0895

Hardy Senior Center

11901 West Hardy Road

Houston, Texas 77076

281-260-6772

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center

3810 West Fuqua

Houston, Texas 77045

832-393-4200

Northeast Multi-Service Center

9720 Spaulding

Houston, Texas 77016

832-395-0470

Southwest Multi-Service Center

6400 High Star

Houston, Texas 77074

832-395-9900

Third Ward Multi-Service Center

3611 Ennis Street

Houston, Texas 77004

832-393-4051

YET Center

4900 Providence

Houston, Texas 77020

713-676-0519