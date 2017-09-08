HISD handing out free school uniforms at 7 sites in Houston
HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District, along with county and city officials, will be distributing thousands of free school uniforms to students at seven locations across the city from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
HISD officials said students must be present to be fitted in order to receive clothing. HISD has relaxed its school uniform policy until January 2018, but students may wear uniform clothing to school if they have purchased or received those items.
Distribution locations are:
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market Street
Houston, Texas 77020
832-395-0895
Hardy Senior Center
11901 West Hardy Road
Houston, Texas 77076
281-260-6772
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, Texas 77045
832-393-4200
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding
Houston, Texas 77016
832-395-0470
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star
Houston, Texas 77074
832-395-9900
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis Street
Houston, Texas 77004
832-393-4051
YET Center
4900 Providence
Houston, Texas 77020
713-676-0519