× HPD: Suspected drunken driver hits woman in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Officers are investigating after a woman was struck down by a suspected drunken driver late Thursday in southwest Houston, the police department said.

The suspect attempted to cross an intersection at Voss Road and San Felipe Street around 11:10 p.m. when she hit the victim. The woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver, also a woman, was arrested and is expected to face DWI charges. However, she will not face charges for hitting a pedestrian. Investigators said the victim did not cross Voss with the light at the intersection but instead walked into lanes when she should not have.

