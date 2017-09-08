ICE reportedly calls off raids targeting undocumented immigrants due to hurricanes Irma, Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - As if Hurricane Irma was not enough to worry about, some undocumented residents in Florida were in the eye of another storm: a potential round up by Federal ICE agents!

"When it comes to rescuing people in the wake of Hurricane Irma, immigration status is not and will not be a factor," Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida declared.

But the Department of Homeland Security reportedly canceled planned raids in Sept. to target 8,400 undocumented immigrants, according to three law enforcement officials.

They even produced an internal document describing the plan as "the largest of its kind in the history of ICE."

But thanks to Hurricane Irma's path and the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, reports say the Feds have pulled the plug on the plan....known as 'Operation Mega.'

However, that is not exactly relieving the fears of some locals in Central Florida.

Especially since Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says he will be checking IDs at Irma shelters.

Sheriff Judd tweets...."If....you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail."

The ACLU of Florida fired back at the sheriff that he should "focus on preparing for Irma" instead of issuing "irresponsible tweets," according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Other officials are still trying to calm fears of the undocumented community and try to give them some reassurance that any Federal ICE agents seen during the storm are there to help.

"They're not going to be checking what's your status in the country," Rubio insisted. "They're not going to be checking your ID, and your local law enforcement is not going to be arresting you at a shelter because you don't have documents. We're in the lifesaving business right now. That's what the focus is on."