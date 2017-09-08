× Investigation launched after missing Omni Hotel employee’s body found in basement ceiling

HOUSTON — Important questions remain unanswered in the death of a missing Omni Hotel employee, who was reportedly trapped in a service elevator during the devastating downpour of Hurricane Harvey.

Ella J. Renick’s remains were found at 9:30 a.m. Thursday inside the ceiling of the hotel’s basement by employees, the Houston Police Department said.

Police have since launched a homicide investigation into the 48-year-old victim’s death. Meanwhile, investigators await a cause of death from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The last words heard from Renick were a cry for help on Aug. 27 when she called a co-worker for assistance. Police said hotel employees rushed to the woman’s rescue, but due to a power outage caused by the storm, they were unable to raise the elevator.

In the subsequent days, the HPD Dive Team and Houston Fire Department made several attempts to find Renick that were unsuccessful due to severe flooding in the Galleria area.

Currently, police are requesting anyone with information related to Renick’s death to call the homicide division at 713-308-3600.