Janet Jackson visits Harvey evacuees at Houston shelters

HOUSTON - Harvey evacuees got quite a treat when Mayor Sylvester Turner dropped in to introduce a special visitor: Janet Jackson!

Yep, as promised in her Twitter video, the singer paid a visit to Houstonians trying to recover from Harvey.

Before kicking off her Houston concert stop on her 'State of the World' tour, Jackson launched a different kind of tour-- a tour of the George R. Brown Convention Center to visit sheltered Harvey evacuees.

The King of Pop's little sis also brought along brother-- Randy-- and her entire band and dancers to help lift the spirits of locals.

"For a celebrity to go visit the people who are struggling, I think that is a very good cause," little Kesena Orette shared after Jackson greeted her. "I mean, she must have a very good heart."

The mayor and Jackson met privately with some displaced Harvey residents, according to the mayor's office.

The singer was also scheduled to visit displaced Harvey residents at the NRG Center.

With all that good Karma flowing, Jackson was ready to hit the stage Friday night at Toyota Center. which promised to be a dynomite show!

"We appreciate you. We love you," evacuee Marilynn Staten said. "Thank you for coming out here to show your support of all us here, Houstonians, who are struggling from this Harvey disaster."

Thanks for reaching out to the Bayou City, Janet!