Man to survive being shot 15 times outside SW Houston home; police say gunman still at-large

HOUSTON — A man was critically injured Thursday night after being shot 14 to 15 times outside his home, the Houston Police Department said. Investigators are still searching for a motive and the alleged gunman.

The victim was standing in his driveway near Goulburn and Bathurst drives when three men marched across his neighbor’s front yard and straight toward the victim at 9 p.m. Investigators said one of the men pulled out a gun and then opened fire, shooting multiple rounds.

Afterwards, police said the group escaped before police could arrive.

The victim was raced to Ben Taub Hospital in serious condition. It was last reported, he is expected to survive his injuries.